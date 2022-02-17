Advertisement

Monroe Mayor announces $5 million in funding for infrastructure

By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe is getting some big help with infrastructure, which the mayor says could lead to more business.

The city of Monroe is getting five million dollars from the state legislature. The money will help replace a major sewer line, which any new business would expect. The funding could open the doors to more economic development in Monroe.

Mayor Friday Ellis said the sewer trunk line between Standifer and Texas High Service Lift Stations was holding the city back when it comes to new economic prospects. Ellis said this sewer line has to be fixed due to structural issues.

The city already started working on the sewer line with 3.5 million dollars from the COVID Relief Bill. Ellis said after meeting with state senators, they gave the city five million dollars for the project.

Plus, Representative Julia Letlow submitted a two million dollar earmark for the project, which is waiting on approval.

“As we start berating funding for our ARPA funding that we’ve received, through these earmarks, and these water sector projects, we’re starting to put a big dent in that. So, now we can start putting our area dollars into things like broadband that we all understand is an access and equity issue in our city and we’re looking to tackle,” said Ellis.

“We just don’t want to have an economic development prospect or a housing prospect or anything like that come to the city and we’re not able to service them.”

The total cost of the sewer line project is 12-million dollars. Ellis also said the city has submitted 12 capital outlay requests to the legislature, all of which include water, sewer, drainage, and road improvements.

Ellis said Monroe has to have solid infrastructure to gain new businesses.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teairroine Stanley, 24
CAPTURED: Prisoner escapes while visiting south Arkansas clinic
Police lights
2 law enforcement officers in northeast Louisiana arrested
Baton Rouge Police Department
14-year-old arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend
Byrielle Hebert, 20, is awaiting a June 6 trial for the 2019 killing of Zelda Townsend. Booked...
New Orleans judge lowers defendant’s bond in first-degree murder case to $7,600
A man was shot inside Village Food on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport on the afternoon of Feb. 15,...
Man shot inside Shreveport store dies

Latest News

They are designed to bring job seekers to employers
The Louisiana Workforce Commission provides job opportunities on wheels
The company has to have 10 or more positions available
The Louisiana Workforce Commission has two new mobile trucks
The Taste Of Louisiana will add a little flavor to the event
The Biedenharn Museum kicks off a new tour
Kamara case, new charges