Monroe Mayor announces $5 million in funding for infrastructure

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe is getting some big help with infrastructure, which the mayor says could lead to more business.

The city of Monroe is getting five million dollars from the state legislature. The money will help replace a major sewer line, which any new business would expect. The funding could open the doors to more economic development in Monroe.

Mayor Friday Ellis said the sewer trunk line between Standifer and Texas High Service Lift Stations was holding the city back when it comes to new economic prospects. Ellis said this sewer line has to be fixed due to structural issues.

The city already started working on the sewer line with 3.5 million dollars from the COVID Relief Bill. Ellis said after meeting with state senators, they gave the city five million dollars for the project.

Plus, Representative Julia Letlow submitted a two million dollar earmark for the project, which is waiting on approval.

“As we start berating funding for our ARPA funding that we’ve received, through these earmarks, and these water sector projects, we’re starting to put a big dent in that. So, now we can start putting our area dollars into things like broadband that we all understand is an access and equity issue in our city and we’re looking to tackle,” said Ellis.

“We just don’t want to have an economic development prospect or a housing prospect or anything like that come to the city and we’re not able to service them.”

The total cost of the sewer line project is 12-million dollars. Ellis also said the city has submitted 12 capital outlay requests to the legislature, all of which include water, sewer, drainage, and road improvements.

Ellis said Monroe has to have solid infrastructure to gain new businesses.

