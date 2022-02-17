The Louisiana Workforce Commission provides job opportunities on wheels

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Workforce Commission has two new mobile trucks to help employers recruit candidates. It’s a job center on wheels and officials say it’s an easier way for employers to find job seekers for free.

Janna Taylor with the Louisiana Workforce Commission says they will host events for employers who have more than 10 positions available. She says job fairs, community events, and high school career days are just a few of the events the truck will go to. Inside the truck, there is a computer lab, broadband satellite, and 13 computer stations.

“We have two staff members who travel with these units throughout the state and on our mobile units, provide career assistance. So, that’s looking at career inventory; interest inventory. We provide information on the training program and we also help them write their resume. We also help them do job applications, and we have an array of career resources that can provide the community on these mobile units,” said Janna Taylor, the Louisiana Workforce Commission Special Project Coordinator.

She says it’s important to provide the mobile job center to the community to help them get back to work.

