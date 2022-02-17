Advertisement

The Louisiana Workforce Commission provides job opportunities on wheels

The company has to have 10 or more positions available
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Workforce Commission has two new mobile trucks to help employers recruit candidates. It’s a job center on wheels and officials say it’s an easier way for employers to find job seekers for free.

Janna Taylor with the Louisiana Workforce Commission says they will host events for employers who have more than 10 positions available. She says job fairs, community events, and high school career days are just a few of the events the truck will go to. Inside the truck, there is a computer lab, broadband satellite, and 13 computer stations.

“We have two staff members who travel with these units throughout the state and on our mobile units, provide career assistance. So, that’s looking at career inventory; interest inventory. We provide information on the training program and we also help them write their resume. We also help them do job applications, and we have an array of career resources that can provide the community on these mobile units,” said Janna Taylor, the Louisiana Workforce Commission Special Project Coordinator.

She says it’s important to provide the mobile job center to the community to help them get back to work.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teairroine Stanley, 24
CAPTURED: Prisoner escapes while visiting south Arkansas clinic
Police lights
2 law enforcement officers in northeast Louisiana arrested
Baton Rouge Police Department
14-year-old arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend
Byrielle Hebert, 20, is awaiting a June 6 trial for the 2019 killing of Zelda Townsend. Booked...
New Orleans judge lowers defendant’s bond in first-degree murder case to $7,600
A man was shot inside Village Food on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport on the afternoon of Feb. 15,...
Man shot inside Shreveport store dies

Latest News

The company has to have 10 or more positions available
The Louisiana Workforce Commission has two new mobile trucks
The money will help replace a major sewer line, which any new business would expect.
Monroe Mayor announces $5 million in funding for infrastructure
The Taste Of Louisiana will add a little flavor to the event
The Biedenharn Museum kicks off a new tour
Kamara case, new charges