West Monroe declares day to honor Super Bowl champ Andrew Whitworth

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Super Bowl champ and NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth is being honored in the city where he went to high school.

The City of West Monroe says February 18 has been proclaimed as Andrew “Big Whit” Whitworth Day.

Everyone is encouraged to wear blue and gold, the colors of Whitworth’s team, the Los Angeles Rams. A celebration will take place at city hall at 4 p.m.

