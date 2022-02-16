Advertisement

West Monroe declares day to honor Super Bowl champ Andrew Whitworth

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) gestures on stage during the Vince...
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) gestures on stage during the Vince Lombardi trophy presentation after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals at the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)(Steve Luciano | AP)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Super Bowl champ and NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth is being honored in the city where he went to high school.

The City of West Monroe says February 18 has been proclaimed as Andrew “Big Whit” Whitworth Day.

Everyone is encouraged to wear blue and gold, the colors of Whitworth’s team, the Los Angeles Rams. A celebration will take place at city hall at 4 p.m.

Mayor Staci Mitchell and the City of West Monroe are proud to announce that this Friday, February 18 has been proclaimed...

Posted by City of West Monroe on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

