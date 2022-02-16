Syrah Technologies announces plans to expand plant in Vidalia

Vidalia, La. (KNOE) - New jobs are coming to Vidalia.

Syrah Technologies, headquartered in Australia, announced a $176-million expansion project that will create 36 new direct jobs. The jobs will have an annual salary of $69,000.

The company currently employs 19 people at its graphite processing plant on D A Bigland Road.

“The indirect benefit for this whole region is going to be important,” said Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft.

Syrah turns graphite, originally from the Southeast Coast of Africa, into a material used in lithium-ion electric vehicle batteries.

Syrah recently reached an agreement with a major electric car manufacturer.

“Tesla, as you know, in December of 2021, announced that they would buy 80% of their production for the next four years,” Mayor Craft told KNOE.

Syrah CEO Shaun Verner cited “Louisiana’s vision for sustainable development" as a critical factor in deciding to expand in the Bayou State.

Mayor Craft believes the city’s relationship with a hydroelectric plant sealed the deal.

“Since they are in the green energy market, being able to say that their processes are coming from green energy is very significant to them,” explained Craft.

The facility is the first of its kind in the United States. Mayor Craft hopes it will attract more companies to north and central Louisiana.

“Whether it’s a battery manufacturer,” said Craft. Whether it’s a component of a car company that needs to be close so they can make the product right here; that would make sense because transportation is money.”

In a statement, Gov. John Bel Edwards applauded the expansion saying, “This is just the beginning of Louisiana’s efforts to help vehicle manufacturers leverage our state’s unique logistical advantages to meet increasing electric car and truck demand.”

Construction on the new 180,000 square foot facility is already underway. It is expected to be completed early next year.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.