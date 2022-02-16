Read this before severe weather strikes again

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) -This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week. The weather here in the ArkLaMiss can be unpredictable. Although, there are some year-round tips to help you and your family stay safe.

February of 2022 marks one year since the ice storm that had most people stuck inside for over a week. Power issues in most major cities left many homes without heat.

”If you lose heat, you need to be prepared for that with blankets, or some sort of alternative heat, if you don’t have a generator, or either prepare to go to a warming shelter. If it’s cold, if it’s that cold for long and people start losing power, we will have warming shelter,“ said Neal Brown, Ouachita Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director.

Brown also said the one thing people tend to forget when severe weather strikes are medications. Make sure that all your medications are refilled and ready in case weather issues prevent you from getting to a pharmacy.

Wind and rain storms are common here in the ArkLaMiss as well. Thunderstorms can produce wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour according to Charlie Woodrum, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the Shreveport National Weather Service. “

If you have an old rotted dead tree that’s in your yard, that could be a risk of falling into your home. It’s good to have a company remove that ahead of time and not let a thunderstorm remove it for you because you won’t have control over where that tree falls,” said Woodrum.

Casey Tingle, Director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has some advice he has seen help communities when severe weather strikes are using social media to check on each other.

“I think some of the things that we’ve seen recently have been like subdivisions and neighborhoods that have Facebook groups or other social media accounts that have the ability to help one another and really look out for one another. I think those are helpful steps in the right direction,” says Tingle.

The final tip that each of these suggested was to make sure you have ways to keep up with what is going on during severe weather. They suggest having either a battery-operated weather radio, cell phone with a charging battery, or a battery-operated tv where you can find updates from local authorities.

These are tips from the pros that can make sure you, your family, and your community are ready for the severe weather here in the ArkLaMiss.

