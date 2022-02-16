Passenger reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor cruise ship in Gulf
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Coast Guard is responding to reports of a person who went overboard a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico.
According to USCG, a passenger went overboard on the Carnival Valor vessel around 2:28 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 16. It is unclear how the person ended up in the water.
An aircrew is en route to assist in rescue efforts.
The ship left from Cozumel, Mexico around 3:27 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 15.
According to other passengers on board, the ship went into a holding pattern while they waited for Coast Guard crews.
In photos shared to Twitter from other passengers, a life preserver can be seen in the water off the side of the ship.
The ship is expected to dock in New Orleans Thursday morning.
