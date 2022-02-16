Advertisement

In the Kitchen: Pineapple Salsa

In the Kitchen segment with Chef Darrell Teats (Source: KNOE)
Pineapple Salsa!
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Chef Darrell Teats was in the kitchen Wednesday morning with a sweet and spicy salsa. Pineapple salsa is sure to wake up your taste buds!

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 cup diced pineapple

1 cup diced bell peppers

1 cup diced Roma tomatoes

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

1/4 cup minced red onion

4 tbsp lime juice

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/8 tsp salt

Optional: 1 tbsp diced jalapenos

First start with a green pineapple. Slice about a third of the way, leaving the stem on. Angle your knife to cut nice big chunks out of your pineapple. Mix your pineapple chunks with your vegetables, adding lime juice, crushed black pepper and salt. Use your sliced pineapple as a bowl and place the mixture inside. You can even top dishes like smoked catfish and grilled chicken. The colors will really make the dish pop! It can be made ahead of time, leaving for 30 minutes or even overnight overnight. Just be mindful of the extra juices that could accumulate.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

