Bossier PD looking for pregnant runaway teen

Makinzie Claiborne
Makinzie Claiborne(BCPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s helping finding a pregnant runaway teen.

Police say on Wednesday, Feb. 16, Makinzie Claiborne ran away from a youth shelter in the city. Claiborne is 5′5″ tall and weighs about 118 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue or grey tights. She has red and white braids and is nine months pregnant.

This is not the first time Claiborne has been reported as a runaway. It happened twice before back in September of 2020 and June of 2021.

Anyone with information on Claiborne’s whereabouts should call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or go online here to submit an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

