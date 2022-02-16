Arkansas Senate drops ban on recording, livestreaming

Advertisement

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Senate has dropped a ban on the public using cellular devices to record and livestream its sessions, a three-day old restriction that drew complaints from Democrats and Republicans.

The Senate Efficiency Committee voted Wednesday to remove the ban from procedures that had been posted outside the Senate gallery two days earlier.

The panel is keeping in place other restrictions such as a ban on noise-making devices and signs.

Opponents said the restriction went against the idea of open government. The panel also approved a process for credentialing media covering the Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

