Advertisement

2 more arrested, 1 wanted in Kamara’s Las Vegas fight, court records show

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (WVUE) - Two more men have been arrested and police have issued a warrant for another NFL player related to a Las Vegas nightclub fight involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, court records show.

Kamara, 26, is accused of beating a man at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub on Feb. 5. Kamara was with a group that attacked Darnell Greene near an elevator at the club, police say.

RELATED STORIES

Christopher Lammons, a cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs, faces charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Darrin Young and Percy Harris were arrested on Monday and face the same charges as Lammons. The two will appear in court on March 16.

Kamara is scheduled to appear in court on March 8.

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara mugshot(Las Vegas Metro PD)

Kamara told police he heard the man call one of his friends ugly before the fight broke out and that he thought the victim was running away when he chased and punched him.

Police say surveillance video refutes Kamara’s story, allegedly showing Kamara’s group strike first and the all-pro running back attack Greene “immediately,” punching Greene at least eight times.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teairroine Stanley, 24
CAPTURED: Prisoner escapes while visiting south Arkansas clinic
Baton Rouge Police Department
14-year-old arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend
Byrielle Hebert, 20, is awaiting a June 6 trial for the 2019 killing of Zelda Townsend. Booked...
New Orleans judge lowers defendant’s bond in first-degree murder case to $7,600
A man was shot inside Village Food on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport on the afternoon of Feb. 15,...
Man shot inside Shreveport store dies
A good Samaritan said she was there to step in and help the child when the injured mother...
Woman gives birth on sidewalk and leaves newborn in the cold

Latest News

Kamara case, new charges
Cruise ship person overboard
Cruise ship person overboard
This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week, make sure you are ready with these tips.
Read this before severe weather strikes again
Police lights
2 law enforcement officers in northeast Louisiana arrested