2 law enforcement officers in northeast Louisiana arrested

Police lights
Police lights(Hawaii News Now)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Two law enforcement officers in northeast Louisiana were arrested on Monday.

The men arrested are deputies in Concordia Parish on charges of simple battery.

David Washington, 45, and Ryan Coleman, 24, were booked at the Concordia Parish Jail.

They have since posted bail.

No other information surrounding their arrests has been released at this time.

