2 law enforcement officers in northeast Louisiana arrested

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Two law enforcement officers in northeast Louisiana were arrested on Monday.

The men arrested are deputies in Concordia Parish on charges of simple battery.

David Washington, 45, and Ryan Coleman, 24, were booked at the Concordia Parish Jail.

They have since posted bail.

No other information surrounding their arrests has been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.