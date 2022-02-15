Advertisement

Super Bowl bets set record this year

A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's...
A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's sports books.(CNN, KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Los Angeles Rams weren’t the only winners on Super Bowl Sunday.

Nevada’s sports books also scored a touchdown – financially speaking.

The state’s gaming control board says close to $180 million was wagered on the big game, smashing a record for Super Bowl bets by about $21 million.

The previous record was in 2018 when nearly $159 million was wagered.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes talks to reporters after the team's NFL preseason...
Child mentored by ‘Big Whit’ years ago meets him on the field as a player
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) holds the the Lombardi Trophy after the...
Monroe-native Andrew Whitworth is now a Super Bowl champion
The note given to a 10-year-old boy by a fellow student was a death threat that read, 'How you...
Boy, 10, terrified by death threat from schoolmate, mom says
BOOKED: Gaven Wyatt Coon-Crowley, 20, of Benton, one count each of unauthorized entry of an...
CPSO: 20-year-old arrested after climbing into teen girl’s bedroom
Eminem kneels down during the halftime performance at the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game...
Eminem takes a knee during the Super Bowl halftime show

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Robert Califf gathers his documents as the Senate Committee on Health, Education,...
Senate confirms Biden’s FDA pick despite political divisions
FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Officer says he assumed fellow cops were caring for George Floyd
Some key provisions in the Build Back Better plan are likely to be taken away.
Biden has long-term inflation plan, but voter patience short
The movement of Russian military is being chronicled on social media. U.S. intelligence...
US accuses financial website of spreading Russian propaganda
A news conference was held about Halyna Hutchins' family's lawsuit regarding the "Rust" film...
'Rust' shooting lawsuit: Reckless behavior on set, attorney says