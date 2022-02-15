Advertisement

Prisoner escapes while visiting south Arkansas clinic

Teairroine Stanley, 24
Teairroine Stanley, 24(Source: Ashley County Sheriff's Office)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - Authorities are looking for an escapee who made a run for it during a doctor’s visit on Tuesday.

The Ashley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Teairroine Stanley, 24.

They say he escaped while at the Hamburg Health Clinic on West Parker Street In Hamburg.

Authorities say his last known location was on South Cherry Street in the Deer Run Apartment area. While he is not known to have left the Hamburg area, it should be noted that the highways that run through Hamburg could easily take a person to El Dorado, Monticello, or into Louisiana, possibly Monroe or Bastrop.

Hamburg residents should remain cautious of running into the suspect and they should not open their doors for anyone they don’t know. Residents of surrounding areas should simply keep an eye out for this man.

If you see Teairroine Stanley, call 911 immediately.

