Monroe residents could see change in their tap water

The City of Monroe water treatment officials are alerting residents to the possible smell and look of water coming from their tap.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe water treatment officials are alerting residents to the possible smell and look of water coming from their tap. As of February 14, 2022, the city adjusted the chemicals used to treat the city water from chloramines to straight-free chlorine. It will take a day or so for residents to experience any change. Chloramines are a mixture of ammonia and chlorine which creates a film that can harbor bacteria over time. The cleaning process has been done for eight years to clean the film and bacteria from the water treatment system.

Residents who have any concerns have a few options according to the Water Treatment Supervisor Daren Johnson. “You can actually run you some water in an open container. Stick it in an icebox for an hour or so. It should gas up the water should be fine. If you have filters they should take them out. But if you do are using filtration, make sure they are NSF approved. And make sure you do follow the manufacturer’s recommendations on how to backwash and replace these filters if needed.”

The chemicals will be in the system for a few months to clean the system of any possible contaminants. Johnson said they will revert back to the other chemicals in April.

Residents can also contact the city’s water service department if they have any further questions or concerns.

