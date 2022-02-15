Advertisement

Man shot inside Shreveport store

“We are considering his condition to be life-threatening”
A man was shot inside Village Food on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport on the afternoon of Feb. 15,...
A man was shot inside Village Food on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport on the afternoon of Feb. 15, 2002.(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Scott Pace
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot inside a Shreveport store.

The shooting at Village Food on Jewella Avenue occurred about 1:38 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

“All we know at this time is the victim was inside and an unknown subject came in and shot him for unknown reasons,” Shreveport police Lt. Janice Daily said.

Authorities did not immediately release the victim’s identity.

“We are considering his condition to be life-threatening.”

A customer identified the victim as a store employee.

The wounded man was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment.

Meantime, police still have nine units on the scene on Jewella between Clarke Boulevard and Pleasant Drive.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

