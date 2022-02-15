Girl Scout Cookie Season is here!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Girl Scout Cookie booths are popping up around the area! Girl Scouts started selling cookies at in-person locations last week and started handing out pre-ordered cookies.

It’s been difficult with the pandemic, but Cassandra Phillips with Girl Scouts of Louisiana Pines to the Gulf says they’ve been able to get very creative while focusing on the main themes of the program.

“Girl Scout cookies are so much more than just a cookie themselves. It gave the girls something to look forward to, something to focus on that was not this crazy world going on around us,” says Phillips, the Director of Marketing and Development with GSLPG.

And if you want to support the Girl Scouts, but don’t want a bunch of cookies, the ‘Cookies for a Cause’ program is for you! You can buy a box and they’ll donate them to groups like food banks, military personnel, healthcare workers, first responders, and more.

“This year actually we’re partnering with Vitalant. There is a national blood donation shortage that’s been partially caused by the pandemic, partially caused by a lot of the supply chain issues we’ve been having, so we’re also partnering with them to incentivize some people to donate blood with some girl scout cookies and they go to food banks. Last year they went to a lot of medical staff.”

You can look up where cookie booths will be here. They’ll be sold until March 6th.

And it’s never too late to sign up to be a girl scout! Visit their website to find out more.

