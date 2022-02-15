El Dorado police gear up for spring citizen’s academy

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The Eldorado Police Department has welcomed back its Citizen’s Police Academy.

The academy is scheduled for the springtime.

Beginning April 12, 2022, the police department will share information as it relates to the profession and how they’re policing in the community.

Applications are available for pickup at the El Dorado Police Department located at 402 N West Avenue in El Dorado, Ark. Applications may also be requested via e-mail: arussell@eldoradopolice.org (Lt. Andrew Russell).

