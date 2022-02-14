Advertisement

Monroe-native Andrew Whitworth is now a Super Bowl champion

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) holds the the Lombardi Trophy after the...
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) holds the the Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams won 23-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The career of Monroe-born NFL offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) appears to be going out on the highest of notes.

The 40-year-old pro baller, one of the oldest to ever start his position in a Super Bowl game, helped the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The former West Monroe High School football player won two state championships with the Rebels before heading off to Louisiana State University.

Out of college, Whitworth was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals and spent 11 years chasing a pro-level championship with the team. Coincidentally, it was the team that brought him up and the city he and his family loves that would be the final hurdle en route to a pro championship that had eluded him for over a dozen years. He made multiple All-Pro teams along the way.

This was Whitworth’s second shot at the title and would have likely been his last, given his age. The season would be a memorable one even without the Super Bowl win. Whitworth was named the 2021 NFL Man of the Year for his and his wife Melissa’s devotion to charity work and community outreach. A video of his acceptance speech went viral after he revealed that a boy he mentored at a Boys & Girls club years ago made it to the NFL this season.

If he does decide to retire, what better way could there be to end a 16-year pro career than hoisting the Lombardi Trophy high above your head?

Read a recap of the game by clicking here.

West Monroe native Andrew Whitworth makes history in the NFL.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Nance Running for Mayor
Judge rules on motion in case of West Monroe mayoral candidate
1 charged with murder after Vicksburg man stabbed to death in Louisiana
1 charged with murder after Vicksburg man stabbed to death in Louisiana
Shorts was charged with Indecent Behavior with a juvenile.
Fired EBRSO employee arrested for indecent behavior with 15-year-old
Dekeisha Johnson, 21
21-year-old Ruston woman arrested after roommate found dead
FEMA sent 40 Military Medics to help with COVID-19 patients
Medical staff relief for St. Francis Medical Center

Latest News

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) catches a touchdown pass against...
NFLSU: Former Tigers make big plays in Super Bowl 56
Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility
BOOKED: Gaven Wyatt Coon-Crowley, 20, of Benton, one count each of unauthorized entry of an...
CPSO: 21-year-old arrested after climbing into teen girl’s bedroom
Morgan City police booked a 14-year-old boy with second-degree murder Saturday (Feb. 122) after...
After 11-year-old fatally shot, Morgan City police arrest 14-year-old on murder allegation