Advertisement

Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

(MDOC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt is underway after an inmate escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

The information comes from the Mississippi Department of Corrections Spokesman Leo Honeycutt.

Honeycutt says Michael Wilson escaped from CMCF on Sunday.

Officials have set up roadblocks at Monterey Road, the Outpost, and the railroad tracks.

The Sheriff’s Office has been notified and is going to saturate the trailer park behind the prison.

Hospitals have been contacted, and food services have been notified.

According to authorities, Wilson escaped from South Mississippi Correctional Institution in 2018 and from County Jail in 2001.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Nance Running for Mayor
Judge rules on motion in case of West Monroe mayoral candidate
1 charged with murder after Vicksburg man stabbed to death in Louisiana
1 charged with murder after Vicksburg man stabbed to death in Louisiana
Shorts was charged with Indecent Behavior with a juvenile.
Fired EBRSO employee arrested for indecent behavior with 15-year-old
Dekeisha Johnson, 21
21-year-old Ruston woman arrested after roommate found dead
FEMA sent 40 Military Medics to help with COVID-19 patients
Medical staff relief for St. Francis Medical Center

Latest News

BOOKED: Gavin Wyatt Coon-Crowley, 20, of Benton, one count each of unauthorized entry of an...
CPSO: 21-year-old arrested after climbing into teen girl’s bedroom
Morgan City police booked a 14-year-old boy with second-degree murder Saturday (Feb. 122) after...
After 11-year-old fatally shot, Morgan City police arrest 14-year-old on murder allegation
The Louisiana Supreme Court has denied a request from plaintiffs to directly take up their...
New Orleans’ COVID-19 mandates stay at least through Mardi Gras, after state Supreme Court denies restraining order, direct lawsuit hearing
SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of...
Louisiana ties set to dominate Super Bowl