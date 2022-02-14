Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on COVID-19 Monday afternoon

FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards responds to questions from FOX 8 about the Ronald Greene encounter...
FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards responds to questions from FOX 8 about the Ronald Greene encounter with Louisiana State Police.(Source: WVUE)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 14.

The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be streaming live inside this story.

On Friday, Feb. 11, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,993 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,311 patients hospitalized with the virus statewide.

RELATED: ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

