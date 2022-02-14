Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on COVID-19 Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 14.

The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be streaming live inside this story.

On Friday, Feb. 11, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,993 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,311 patients hospitalized with the virus statewide.

