Louisiana ties set to dominate Super Bowl

SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of...
SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of Super Bowl LVI scheduled to be played on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s no secret Louisiana has a long history with deep ties in the NFL. Whether it’s those born in the state like Peyton and Eli Manning or those who adopted the state as their own like Drew Brees and Joe Burrow, there’s no denying Louisiana’s impact on the sport.

Now, the 2022 Super Bowl is upon us, and Louisiana is once again making its mark.

The game starts at 5 p.m. CT on NBC.

Bengals Players born in Louisiana:

  • Brandon Wilson (Houston) from Shreveport
  • Ja’Marr Chase (LSU) from Harvey
  • Stanley Morgan Jr. (Nebraska) from New Orleans
  • Tyler Shelvin (LSU) from Lafayette

Bengals players who attended college in Louisiana but weren’t born here:

  • Cameron Sample (Tulane)
  • Joe Burrow (LSU)
  • Trent Taylor (Louisiana Tech)
  • Thaddeus Moss (LSU)

Rams players born in Louisiana:

  • Andrew Whitworth (LSU) from Monroe
  • Odell Beckham Jr. (LSU) from Baton Rouge
  • Raymond Calais Jr. (ULL) from Breaux Bridge

