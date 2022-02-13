Child mentored by ‘Big Whit’ years ago meets him on the field as a player

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - NFL player Andrew Whitworth shared a story Thursday night on how taking time out for others can pay off dividends for that person later in life.

After first thanking his wife, Melissa (”I would not be here without her passion,” he said) and while accepting the NFL’s Man of the Year award for his own charitable work, the player known as ‘Big Whit’ urged listeners to embody the spirit of charity and invest in those around you.

“We play a kid’s game because of the support that we receive. It is from across the world. But how are we supporting back? In what ways are we paying it forward to the same communities that we grew up in?”

The West Monroe High School and LSU grad didn’t stop at simply calling for charitable action. Listeners were given his and his wife’s roadmap for getting there.

“We believe that community service starts in our home,” he said. “It starts with our own kids. The best lesson we can give them is to learn from mom and dad what it means to try, fail, regroup, and grow during the process.”

Whitworth suggested finding a way to serve the community in a way that’s best suited to your resources, whether it’s time, money, or speaking out for those who often go unheard.

“It can be as simple as making a kid smile. Walking them to school and telling them you love them and you believe in them and that they can achieve anything that they want. Or maybe it is stepping up financially and saying I’m going to ensure every child has the same opportunity in education regardless of their zip code or what state they live in. Or maybe it’s using your platform to make sure local government and officials are always creating programs and funding that have youth have an equal playing field and the ability to chase every dream they ever have. It’s called an investment.”

And to show the difference your charitable actions or community service can make in someone’s life, he recalled a recent post-game encounter with a young player on the Detriot Lions.

“‘You’re not going to remember me,’” Whitworth recalled the player saying. “‘I’m Derrick Barnes. You spent time with me when you were a young player in Cincinnati at the Boys & Girls Club, and it meant the world to me. You used to sit with me and talk to me about life. And I was just a little kid. I want you to know how much it meant to me. . . . You know what, the main thing I wanted to say, Whit, I made it. I made it to the NFL, Big Whit.’”

“I made an investment in him and I didn’t even know it. ... None of us know when the moment is going to present itself. The key is to always be available when it does.”

You can watch Whitworth’s speech below.

“Keep investing in each other. And lead with your heart.”@RamsNFL OT Andrew Whitworth delivers a moving #WPMOY acceptance speech. (by @Nationwide) pic.twitter.com/Y3GWKnNx1s — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2022

