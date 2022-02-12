Medical staff relief for St. Francis Medical Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The U.S. Department of Defense has a team of forty medics at St. Francis Medical Center. They were sent by FEMA to help relieve the staff. Officials say the COVID-19 Omicron surge caused some nurses at the hospital to feel heavily burdened as case numbers skyrocketed.

“A lot of our nurses choose to work seven days on, so then they would have seven days off, to kind of recoup. It was so busy that, you will work your seven days, and take a day or two off. Then you would come in extra to help cover because we were so short,” said Stacye Schwab, the St. Francis Medical Center Senior Director of Patient Care Services.

She says she’s seen the pandemic have an impact on some nurses’ mental health because of long hours and staffing issues.

“So with the Department of Defense, that’s coming in and actually bringing 40 of their team members, it has allowed us to come off of diversion, which we have been on for six weeks,” said Kayla Johnson, the St. Francis Medical Staff Chief Nursing Officer.

Diversion is when a facility doesn’t have enough nurses to take care of the patients; that’s why FEMA sent in a team to allow St. Francis to open up more hospital beds.

“As soon as we got out here, we started training, and then we really hit the floor running the very next day. We have providers, we have nurses, we have technicians. We have other axillary staff and everyone is just doing patient care,” said Ray Mamuad, a U.S. Air Force Joint Base Lewis-McChord Washington.

Officials say the team is scheduled to help St. Francis until March 10th.

