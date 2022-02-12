Advertisement

Friday Ellis and Staci Mitchell deliver babies in LDCC's Child Delivery Challenge

West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell and Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis joined Dr. Randy Esters for the...
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell and Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis joined Dr. Randy Esters for the Nursing School's Chancellor Challenge of child delivery.(KNOE)
By Charles Burkett
Published: Feb. 11, 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Delta Community College hosted a Child Delivery Chancellor Challenge in its Advanced Technology Center on February 11. The challenge was designed to show Chancellor Randy Esters what students experience in the classroom. Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis and West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell participated as well.

“The training that these young men and women are going through today will be critical for their careers moving forward, and to be able to see the students go through this type of training and experience it with them. It was really special, and I’m glad to be a part of it,” said Mayor Ellis.

Mayor Michell is excited knowing that students receive hands-on training to prepare them for a healthcare career.

“Enlightening, and puts everything in a whole new perspective when you obviously do it from the other end. And like I told the students, I mean, they’re, they’re, they’re bringing life into the world, you know, being part of that process, and that’s a huge responsibility, but it’s also something so satisfying and just a great gift,” said Mayor Mitchell.

The chancellor will continue with other challenges students encounter in different schools of study.

