Former EBRSO employee arrested in connection to alleged prostitution, human trafficking investigation

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A former EBRSO employee was arrested by the Denham Springs Police Department for indecent behavior with a juvenile Saturday, Feb. 12, according to deputies.

Authorities say Tony Shorts reportedly worked for EBRSO in the parish prison, then computer forensics for nearly five years.

Officials with the Denham Springs Police Department report Shorts was arrested in connection to an ongoing prostitution/human trafficking investigation

A spokesman with EBRSO confirmed Shorts was terminated by EBRSO prior to his arrest.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

