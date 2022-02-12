Advertisement

Baseball begins negotiating session as lockout continues

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston.(Matt Slocum | AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for locked-out players arrived at Major League Baseball’s office for the resumption of negotiations on Saturday, just four days before the scheduled start of spring training workouts.

Bruce Meyer, the union’s head negotiator, arrived with two staff lawyers for the session. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that management planned to make a new offer at the meeting.

This was just the fifth bargaining session on core economics since the ninth work stoppage in baseball history began on Dec. 2, after the expiration of a five-year labor contract.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

