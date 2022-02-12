1 charged with murder after Vicksburg man stabbed to death in Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a Vicksburg native.

According to Louisiana authorities, Cortavius M. Hicks, 22, was arrested Friday in connection with the murder of Michael Phelps, Jr., 29.

Police responded to a report of a man with multiple stab wounds around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the city of Alexandria, Louisiana. Upon arrival, officers found Phelps dead.

Hicks has been charged with one count of second degree murder.

