Advertisement

1 charged with murder after Vicksburg man stabbed to death in Louisiana

1 charged with murder after Vicksburg man stabbed to death in Louisiana
1 charged with murder after Vicksburg man stabbed to death in Louisiana(Alexandria Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a Vicksburg native.

According to Louisiana authorities, Cortavius M. Hicks, 22, was arrested Friday in connection with the murder of Michael Phelps, Jr., 29.

Police responded to a report of a man with multiple stab wounds around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the city of Alexandria, Louisiana. Upon arrival, officers found Phelps dead.

Hicks has been charged with one count of second degree murder.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dekeisha Johnson, 21
21-year-old Ruston woman arrested after roommate found dead
Don Nance Running for Mayor
Judge rules on motion in case of West Monroe mayoral candidate
Ronald Greene cremated before family learned of homicide
Ronald Greene cremated before family learned of homicide
Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van
Black FedEx driver says white father and son shot at him while he was on the job in Mississippi
A neighbor driving by the home noticed smoke coming out and reported it to a nearby Monroe fire...
South Monroe house fire reported by observant neighbor

Latest News

Shorts was charged with Indecent Behavior with a juvenile.
Fired EBRSO employee arrested for indecent behavior with young person
FEMA sent 40 Military Medics to help with COVID-19 patients
Medical staff relief for St. Francis Medical Center
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell and Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis joined Dr. Randy Esters for the...
Friday Ellis and Staci Mitchell deliver babies in LDCC’s Child Delivery Challenge
Krewe de Riviere donates books to The Center for Children and Families.
Krewe de Riviere donates books to The Center for Children and Families