South Monroe house fire reported by observant neighbor

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe and Ouachita Parish fire departments responded to a fire at 724 Richwood Dr #1 in Monroe Thursday morning. A neighbor driving by the home saw smoke coming from the building.

“A passerby stopped nearby Monroe fire station and let them know that they thought that they had a structure fire down the road,” said Dusty Harris, Ouachita Parish Fire Department Investigator.

The fire was quickly contained by the Monroe and Ouachita fire departments.

The resident of the home, Kamen Jackson, hopes the investigation into the cause of the fire reveals something simple.

“Just praying that was an electrical problem. I’m just trying to be strong for my wife and kids, and I ain’t really got no feelings,” said Jackson.

The fire started in the back of the home according to Harris.

“Smoke damage and some heat damage on the interior of the house. But it was an enclosed back porch where most of the fire stayed and before we were able to make a good stop,” said Harris.

Jackson is thankful for the quick response and that no one was home when the fire started. Family and neighbors came by to ensure that everyone was okay.

“Pretty cool, everybody coming out showing their support, but I guess it will be alright, I guess, I don’t know,” said Jackson.

There were no injuries in the fire.

