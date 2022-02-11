Krewe de Riviere donates books to The Center for Children and Families.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Krewe de Riviere donated over one thousand books to The Center for Children and Families today at the Court Appointed Special Advocates office in Monroe. The donation is part of their summer literacy program. They hope to keep kids on track for learning during the summer.

“We know that reading is one of the fundamentals of education for children. And so if we’re able to increase their ability to take in new knowledge, learn new things, we know that that’s ultimately going to be a metric for success as they grow up and they age out of the foster care system or if they enter into a permanent home,” said Kyle Roberts with The Center for Children and Families.

The Krewe de Riviere reached out to The Center for Children and Families to help with the program.

“Giving back and wanting to be part of the community, something that our crew could do that was community-based,” said ZeeZee Williams, the Queen for Krewe de Riviere 2022.

Workers with The Center will sort the books prior to distribution.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.