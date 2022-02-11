Advertisement

KNOE Exclusive: Rep. Mike Johnson refutes RNC claim that Jan. 6 attack was “legitimate political discourse.”

“We have no tolerance for the people that broke the law on Jan. 6th,” said Johnson. “They need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
By Tyler Englander
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In an exclusive interview with KNOE, Representative Mike Johnson, Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference, refuted the Republican National Committee’s claim that the events of January 6th were “legitimate political discourse.”

KNOE Political Reporter Tyler Englander asked Johnson, “You’ve were there, you have seen the footage, people beating guards, there was a gallows erected, people chanting hang the vice president. Was what happened on January 6th legitimate political discourse?

Johnson replied.

“No, I think much has been made about a phrase. I think it was inartfully worded. I think what the RNC was trying to say is there is obviously political discourse that goes on every day and went on January 6th, but violence clearly is not. That is clearly a different category. I think the terms got conflated, and it caused a big political scuffle. Clearly, we have no tolerance whatsoever for the people that broke the law on January 6th to breach the capital and do damage to the people’s house. They need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. But, people who came to the nation’s capital just to express their views, that’s something we jealousy guard with the first amendment and always have. That is not a partisan issue at all.”

