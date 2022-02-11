KNOE Exclusive: Rep. Mike Johnson on America’s fentanyl crisis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Representative Mike Johnson has introduced legislation he says will help curb America’s fentanyl crisis.

The bill would make the highly-potent substance a permanent Schedule I narcotic.

This comes after the U.S surpassed 100,000 overdose deaths in 2021.

“We have to address this crisis,” Johnson told KNOE in an exclusive conversation. “Fentanyl has become a number one killer. It’s the leading cause of death, drug overdoses in people 18-45.”

KNOE Political Reporter Tyler Englander asked Johnson if “increasing the criminal penalty is enough of a deterrent to stop cartels from trafficking fentanyl?”

“It’s not, but it’s an important first step, but we have to get control of our border,” Johnson replied.

To get control of the southern border, Johnson, the fourth-highest-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, has some ideas. First, reinstate President Trump’s Stay in Mexico policy, and reform U.S. asylum laws.

“Now the word is out,” explained Johnson. “You just claim you have an incredible fear of persecution in your home country. You can get through even the checkpoints. That is not enforced, and we turn people lose to come back for hearing, later on, they don’t show up anyway.”

Another challenge, most of the fentanyl coming into the United States originally comes from Mexico. Recently, President Joe Biden imposed sanctions on Chinese drugmakers.

Englander asked Johnson if they went far enough, saying, “If China is not doing enough to stop the problem, should the US impose sanctions on China as a whole?”

“Absolutely, we should do more than that,” Johnson answered. “China is the number one threat to our country right now. The two greatest threats, the existential threats to our constitutional republic, are China and our national debt. We have advocated for a strong stance against China. We need to send a real message.”

Another concern for Johnson is cartels using social media apps like TikTok and Snapchat to sell illicit drugs.

Englander asked Johnson, “Do big tech companies have a responsibility to find these people and kick them off their platforms?”

“We certainly believe that they do,” replied Johnson. “Another comprehensive reform measure that will be coming forward soon is to deal with the Big Tech problem. Tik Tok is owned by the Chinese Government effectively. This is the Chinese Communist Party using it as a mechanism, a subversive tool within the United States.”

