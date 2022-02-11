Judge rules on motion in case of West Monroe mayoral candidate

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A move to dismiss the case questioning a candidate’s eligibility to run for mayor of West Monroe has been denied.

Don Nance’s attorney filed a motion asking for the case to be thrown out because of lack of merit. However, on Feb. 11, the judge ruled there is cause for a suit.

There has been no decision on Nance’s eligibility. It’s unclear at this time when the judge will make that decision.

The debate is over where Nance calls home. You can read more about that here.

Should it be determined that Nance is ineligible to run, current mayor Staci Mitchell will be the sole remaining candidate for office.

Early voting begins on March 12. Election Day is March 26, 2022.

Click here for voting information from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

About the candidates:

Mitchell wants to build an indoor sports complex that she says would generate $21 million for the local economy annually. She has also touted quality of life improvements around the city, beautification efforts, and effective community policing. Nance wants to focus on economic development around Interstate 20. He also wants to reopen the West Monroe jail and replace all water pipes in the city, which he says is causing dirty water.

KNOE interviewed both candidates recently:

“There have been accomplishments made in all aspects including infrastructure, public safety, economic development, and quality of life,” explained Mitchell.

Nance wants to replace all of the city’s water pipes and reopen the West Monroe Jail

