Former West Monroe/LSU player named NFL Man of the Year

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A homegrown talent continues to add accolades to his already historic career.

Three days before playing in the Super Bowl, Andrew Whitworth was named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year. This award honors a player’s volunteer and charity work.

“I want to start by thanking my wife Melissa,” Whitworth said after taking the stage during the award show Thursday night. “I wouldn’t be up here without her passion for community service and the support she’s always given me.”

The NFL shared his speech on Twitter. You’ll want to hear the story Whitworth tells at the end.

“Keep investing in each other. And lead with your heart.”@RamsNFL OT Andrew Whitworth delivers a moving #WPMOY acceptance speech. (by @Nationwide) pic.twitter.com/Y3GWKnNx1s — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2022

“Big Whit” was born in Monroe and won two state titles as part of the West Monroe High School football team in 1998 and 2000. He attended LSU afterward.

In December, the 40-year-old Whitworth became the oldest offensive tackle to start a game in the NFL.

He’s expected to become the first 40-year-old left tackle to start a Super Bowl when he takes the field on Sunday.

It’s expected to be an emotional matchup for Whitworth, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Rams.

The team he’ll be facing is the Cincinnati Bengals, the team that drafted him.

