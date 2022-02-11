Advertisement

Former West Monroe/LSU player named NFL Man of the Year

VIDEO: Andrew Whitworth makes history as oldest offensive tackle to start a game in the NFL
West Monroe native Andrew Whitworth makes history in the NFL.
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A homegrown talent continues to add accolades to his already historic career.

Three days before playing in the Super Bowl, Andrew Whitworth was named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year. This award honors a player’s volunteer and charity work.

“I want to start by thanking my wife Melissa,” Whitworth said after taking the stage during the award show Thursday night. “I wouldn’t be up here without her passion for community service and the support she’s always given me.”

The NFL shared his speech on Twitter. You’ll want to hear the story Whitworth tells at the end.

“Big Whit” was born in Monroe and won two state titles as part of the West Monroe High School football team in 1998 and 2000. He attended LSU afterward.

In December, the 40-year-old Whitworth became the oldest offensive tackle to start a game in the NFL.

He’s expected to become the first 40-year-old left tackle to start a Super Bowl when he takes the field on Sunday.

It’s expected to be an emotional matchup for Whitworth, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Rams.

The team he’ll be facing is the Cincinnati Bengals, the team that drafted him.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dekeisha Johnson, 21
21-year-old Ruston woman arrested after roommate found dead
Last week, management posted signs in the gym saying “no sports bras or crop tops allowed in...
Controversy over ULM gym attire after complaints of people taking pictures
Steven Kelley - Source: OPSO
Man jailed on child sex charges gets 10 years in botched ‘murder-for-hire’
Ronald Greene
Gov. Edwards issues statement on La. House committee to investigate death of Ronald Greene
Brent Thomas Chavers, 36, of West Monroe, and Dondurius Oshay Scott, 29, of Monroe.
NELA men get combined 26 years in prison for firearm possession

Latest News

Black inventors exhibit in Monroe
Black inventors exhibit in Monroe
A neighbor driving by the home noticed smoke coming out and reported it to a nearby Monroe fire...
South Monroe house fire reported by observant neighbor
A neighbor driving by a home in South Monroe noticed smoke coming out and reported it to a...
South Monroe house fire reported by observant neighbor
Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Suspect, police officer identified in fatal shooting