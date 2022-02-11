Advertisement

Biedenharn Museum and Gardens kicks off tasty new tour

The Taste of Louisiana will serve the best foods and bring in more money
The Taste of Louisiana will serve the best foods and bring in more money(KNOE)
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens in Monroe has kicked off a new tour called The Taste of Louisiana. Officials say this new tour will strengthen the local tourism industry and bring in more money.

Executive Director Ralph Calhoun believes combining Louisiana food with history, culture, and a beautiful setting will bring tourists to our area.

“For me, that’s not only income for the museum also for tax income, hotels, and other businesses in the area. When folks come from out of town, that’s a real big benefit for us. That’s tax dollars and revenue for a lot of people besides just you,” he said.

At the event, guests were served gumbo, crawfish pie, boudin sausage, and bread pudding. Then everyone explored the rich history of the museum and it amplifies the life of Joseph Biedenharn, who invented the process for bottling Coca-Cola.

“That was a really big thing to do back in those days and Joe Biedenharn gets the credit for kicking it off with coca-cola. He thought well I’m already bottling some of my drinks so why not bottle the coca-cola. So in 1894, that’s what he did,” said Michelle Bell, the Biedenharn Museum and Garden Employee.

Calhoun says the coke museum is only one thing they have to offer.

“I tell people that the Biedenharn is one of a kind and I guess everyone tries to say that about their institution but I don’t know anywhere else where you have a coke museum, a bible museum, a historic house, and a garden. One of the highlights is people can buy a coke for five cents a bottle from an antique machine,” said Calhoun.

The museum also showcases historic bibles and Calhoun says he hopes this tour will also appeal to church groups.

For more information on how you can take part in this tour, contact the museum.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Thomas Chavers, 36, of West Monroe, and Dondurius Oshay Scott, 29, of Monroe.
NELA men get combined 26 years in prison for firearm possession
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Steven Kelley - Source: OPSO
Man jailed on child sex charges gets 10 years in botched ‘murder-for-hire’
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Last week, management posted signs in the gym saying “no sports bras or crop tops allowed in...
Controversy over ULM gym attire after complaints of people taking pictures

Latest News

Ronald Greene cremated before family learned of homicide
Ronald Greene cremated before family learned of homicide
Ronald Greene cremated before family learned of homicide
- Ronald Greene cremated before family learned of homicide
Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Suspect, police officer identified in fatal shooting
Mike Johnson hosts town hall in Union Parish
Rep. Mike Johnson hosts town hall in Union Parish