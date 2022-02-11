Biedenharn Museum and Gardens kicks off tasty new tour

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens in Monroe has kicked off a new tour called The Taste of Louisiana. Officials say this new tour will strengthen the local tourism industry and bring in more money.

Executive Director Ralph Calhoun believes combining Louisiana food with history, culture, and a beautiful setting will bring tourists to our area.

“For me, that’s not only income for the museum also for tax income, hotels, and other businesses in the area. When folks come from out of town, that’s a real big benefit for us. That’s tax dollars and revenue for a lot of people besides just you,” he said.

At the event, guests were served gumbo, crawfish pie, boudin sausage, and bread pudding. Then everyone explored the rich history of the museum and it amplifies the life of Joseph Biedenharn, who invented the process for bottling Coca-Cola.

“That was a really big thing to do back in those days and Joe Biedenharn gets the credit for kicking it off with coca-cola. He thought well I’m already bottling some of my drinks so why not bottle the coca-cola. So in 1894, that’s what he did,” said Michelle Bell, the Biedenharn Museum and Garden Employee.

Calhoun says the coke museum is only one thing they have to offer.

“I tell people that the Biedenharn is one of a kind and I guess everyone tries to say that about their institution but I don’t know anywhere else where you have a coke museum, a bible museum, a historic house, and a garden. One of the highlights is people can buy a coke for five cents a bottle from an antique machine,” said Calhoun.

The museum also showcases historic bibles and Calhoun says he hopes this tour will also appeal to church groups.

For more information on how you can take part in this tour, contact the museum.

