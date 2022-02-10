Advertisement

As you hit the Mardi Gras parades, keep these things in mind

West Monroe PD is stepping up DUI enforcement and asking parents to ensure kids have contact information on their person in case they get lost.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s Mardi Gras parade season, and residents of the ‘Twin Cities’ area will get two this year. The Krewe De Riviere will hit the streets on Feb. 12, 2022. The Twin Cities Krewe of Janus parade is on Feb. 19, 2022.

While revelers focus on a good time, the West Monroe Police Department doesn’t want to see any injuries from the festivities. They are encouraging everyone to be cautious while celebrating.

“We want people to pay attention to their surroundings,” explained Sergeant CJ Beck. “Wear bright colors, so they have a better reflection. Be aware of their surroundings, especially traffic.”

Beck is asking people to cross the street wherever police are present. He adds when people arrive, they will see barricades. He says they are there for a reason.

“We want kids, especially kids, but also adults, to not run out into the street for items that are being thrown from the floats,” Beck told KNOE. “Stay back away from the floats.”

If you plan on coming to the parade with kids, Beck says to make sure they’re prepared.

“Make sure there is identifying information on the child’s person,” urged Beck. “Whether it is in their pocket, attached to their clothing, on the inside. Some way we can identify who they belong to, contacts numbers in the event the child does get lost.”

Beck says he understands people are there for a good time but says ride-sharing services, like Uber or Lyft, can be your best friend.

“We will have additional DWI units out pre and post-event,” Beck explained. “At times, we would do checkpoints. We are not planning on a checkpoint this time, but there may be other agencies doing checkpoints.”

Beck adds that all float drivers will be breathalyzed before the parade starts to ensure sobriety.

