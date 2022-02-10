Two GSU students are gracing the cover of Ebony Magazine

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two women are making history at Grambling State University by being selected to grace the cover of Ebony Magazine. Taylor and Destney Johnson are cousins and they competed in the Olay HBCU STEM Queens Competition. It honors black women who are taking the challenge to enter into the STEM field and Taylor says this is a big step towards her career.

“It makes me feel very accomplished, but I still need to go out there and get more opportunities and be more inspiring. I just feel like my journey isn’t over just because I’ve been on the cover of Ebony Magazine. I want to be able to do more and accomplish more things,” she said.

Inside of McCall Dining Hall at GSU is where the magic began. Desteny and Taylor received an email that they were selected to go to the next level of the competition but it required them to get the community to vote them in.

“My family was so happy. They are the ones who took a really big part in this and were able to spread the word because they were back home. So they kind of got the family together and showed them how to vote, what the process is like, and told them to do it all day long if they could,” said Destney Johnson, a Grambling State University student.

She says she’s studying Computer Information Systems and Taylor is on the course of becoming a radiology technician. EBONY Magazine surprised them with a $10,000-dollar scholarship, a trip to LA to join the Power 100 Red Carpet event, and a mentor who’s dominating the STEM field.

“My mom, she was very thrilled that I was going to be on the Ebony Magazine. I didn’t know too much about it. I thought it was just a regular magazine, but when she actually broke it down to me and told me, I was like, oh wow, this is a big deal,” said Taylor.

The EBONY Magazine featuring the Johnsons is set to hit the stand on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.