Two bomb threats in one week at Natchez High School, Natchez police say

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KNOE) - A bomb threat was called into Natchez High School Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., a bomb threat was called into the high school on Feb. 9, 2022. Authorities say the school was cleared, and everyone who entered on school property was searched for any explosive devices. Natchez police confirmed that none were found and school resumed.

On the previous day, the Natchez Police Department was notified of a bomb threat at the same high school on Sgt. Prentiss Dr . According to a press release from Natchez police, they were notified about the threat around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2022.

The press release stated students were re-routed to a safe location and school personnel was evacuated.

The Madison Police Department was contacted for the assistance of their bomb dogs, says Commander Cal Green with Natchez police. Green stated school administration decided to cancel school on Feb. 8 after everything was declared clear by authorities.

Investigators were able to track down the source of the bomb threats, police say. Two juvenile offenders were arrested and placed under the jurisdiction of the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.

