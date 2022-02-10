Advertisement

Two bomb threats in one week at Natchez High School, Natchez police say

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KNOE) - A bomb threat was called into Natchez High School Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., a bomb threat was called into the high school on Feb. 9, 2022. Authorities say the school was cleared, and everyone who entered on school property was searched for any explosive devices. Natchez police confirmed that none were found and school resumed.

On the previous day, the Natchez Police Department was notified of a bomb threat at the same high school on Sgt. Prentiss Dr . According to a press release from Natchez police, they were notified about the threat around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2022.

The press release stated students were re-routed to a safe location and school personnel was evacuated.

The Madison Police Department was contacted for the assistance of their bomb dogs, says Commander Cal Green with Natchez police. Green stated school administration decided to cancel school on Feb. 8 after everything was declared clear by authorities.

Investigators were able to track down the source of the bomb threats, police say. Two juvenile offenders were arrested and placed under the jurisdiction of the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video shows Budget Inn on fire in Vidalia, La. Video Credit: Andy Moon
UPDATE: Ferriday man arrested in connection to fire at motel in Vidalia
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Las Vegas police ID’d Saints’ Alvin Kamara as felony suspect before Pro Bowl
Federal authorities late Monday (Feb. 7) filed a detainer claiming custody of 18-year-old...
Federal authorities poised to take Tyrese Harris prosecution away from Orleans DA
Jamone Williams
Mother of murdered Baton Rouge teen believes key to curbing violence starts with better parenting

Latest News

'Dean Z' the Ultimate Elvis Impersonator at the Monroe Civic Center!
‘Dean Z’ The Ultimate Elvis coming to Monroe, Vidalia
The Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere rolled out for its inaugural Mardi Gras parade on Saturday,...
As you hit the Mardi Gras parades, keep these things in mind
Steven Kelley - Source: OPSO
Man jailed on child sex charges gets 10 years in botched ‘murder-for-hire’
They competed in the OLAY HBCU STEM Queens competition.
Two GSU students are gracing the cover of Ebony Magazine
They competed in the OLAY HBCU STEM Queens competition
Two GSU students are gracing the cover of Ebony Magazine