Rep. Mike Johnson hosts town hall in Union Parish

Farmerville, La. (KNOE) - Congressman Mike Johnson was in Union Parish for a town hall on February 10. He blames the Biden administration for record inflation, the border crisis, and a rise in violent crime.

“If you flood the economy with cash, then each of those dollars is worth a little bit less,” Johnson told constituents.

Johnson adds that the Biden agenda is driving up the cost of everyday essentials.

“At the same time when you have supply chain problems which is also a result of some policy choices gone awry,” Johnson explained. “Inflation is going to rise for the considerable future.”

Johnson told constituents three million people have come over the border illegally since Biden took office.

“Border patrol agents are so frustrated because they cannot do their job,” Johnson said. “Their job is to protect that border, protect the American people. Protect our sovereignty. They have orders from the White House all the way down. They are not supposed to do that.”

Johnson says highly-potent fentanyl is also flowing over the border. In addition, Johnson blames Democrats’ anti-police agenda for the nation’s rising crime rate.

“You’ve had this rhetoric for a couple of years that we should defund police,” Johnson said. “They’re demoralized. Gosh, golly, I wonder what will happen if you take the funding away from law enforcement in your community. Will the crime go up?”

