Advertisement

Louisiana Speaker of the House announces select committee to investigate Ronald Greene case

Louisiana Speaker of the House, Clay Schexnayder announced Thursday, Feb. 10 that a select...
Louisiana Speaker of the House, Clay Schexnayder announced Thursday, Feb. 10 that a select bipartisan committee has been created to review all aspects of the Ronald Greene case.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Speaker of the House, Clay Schexnayder announced Thursday, Feb. 10 that a select bipartisan committee has been created to review all aspects of the Ronald Greene case.

The following information is a statement issued from the Louisiana House of Representatives:

Today, Louisiana Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder announced the creation of a select committee to review the handling, on all levels, of the Ronald Greene Incident, including receiving testimony from various persons. “I look to the committee to provide answers to questions regarding the incident and its handling that would assist members, the family, and the public in understanding what happened and help the state move forward.”, Speaker Schexnayder said.

This action is necessitated based on new revelations in the case from the last week, including the concerning information shared in recent press articles and statements made by the Governor in his corresponding press conference.

These events have raised serious questions regarding who knew what and when. Speaker Schexnayder said, “The actions taken that night and the cryptic decisions and statements made every step of the way since then have eroded public trust. That trust can only be regained with a transparent and robust search for the whole truth in this matter.”

The select committee will hold a hearing shortly after the conclusion of the current special session. Invited witnesses will be announced soon.

“The truth must come out to show what happened in this case and in the events that followed. The public demands it and the family deserves it. No crime should be ignored, no cover-up will be tolerated,” said Speaker Schexnayder.

The select committee membership will be balanced and will consist of the following House members:

· Rep. Tanner Magee, Chairman

· Rep. Tony Bacala

· Rep. Jason Hughes

· Rep. Edmond Jordan

· Rep. Mandie Landry

· Rep.C. Denise Marcelle

· Rep. Richard Nelson

· Rep. Debbie Villio

“The members of this select committee understand the seriousness of this issue and hope to bring some closure to the family and public at large in this matter,” said Select Committee Chairman Tanner Magee.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Thomas Chavers, 36, of West Monroe, and Dondurius Oshay Scott, 29, of Monroe.
NELA men get combined 26 years in prison for firearm possession
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Steven Kelley - Source: OPSO
Man jailed on child sex charges gets 10 years in botched ‘murder-for-hire’
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave

Latest News

Ronald Greene
Gov. Edwards issues statement on La. House committee to investigate death of Ronald Greene
Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Arkansas State Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
FILE - This May 10, 2019, file photo, provided by the Louisiana State Police shows blood stains...
Lawmakers launch ‘all levels’ probe into Ronald Greene death
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'