Gov. Edwards issues statement on La. House committee to investigate death of Ronald Greene
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on Thursday, Feb. 10 in response to Louisiana Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder announcing the creation of a select bipartisan committee to investigate the 2019 death of Ronald Greene while in the custody of the Louisiana State Police.
RELATED STORIES:
- Louisiana Speaker of the House announces select committee to investigate Ronald Greene case
- In secret recording, Gov. Edwards vows to declare Ronald Greene case as ‘racist’
- ‘It felt rehearsed’: Mother of Ronald Greene critical about Gov. Edwards comments regarding her son’s case
- Gov. Edwards discusses Ronald Greene case amid growing pressure
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.