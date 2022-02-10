‘Dean Z’ The Ultimate Elvis coming to Monroe, Vidalia

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The king is coming to Monroe! ‘Dean Z’ the Ultimate Elvis Impersonator will be at the Jack Howard Theatre at the Monroe Civic Center on Feb. 11, 2022, at 7 p.m.

The following night, Dean Z is slated to play at the Vidalia Convention Center.

Clay Caissie is the new Monroe Civic Center Venue Promoter and said it’s been a goal of his to bring ‘Dean Z’ in because Elvis himself performed at the Civic Center years ago.

Cory Bahr will have his food truck set up before the event, offering some of The King’s favorite foods.

You can buy tickets at the Civic Center box office up until showtime or on Ticketmaster. They range from $20-$40, with VIP tickets for $100 and you get to meet with ‘Dean Z’ and hear a sound check of the show. You can call (318) 329-2413 for more information.

Learn how to get tickets for the Vidalia show at the Delta Music Museum website.

Visit Dean Z’s website for a full list of tour dates.

