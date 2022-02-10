Advertisement

Controversy over ULM gym attire after complaints of people taking pictures

Last week, management posted signs in the gym saying “no sports bras or crop tops allowed in any area.”
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The dress code at ULM’s activity center is sparking controversy. Last week, management posted signs in the gym saying “no sports bras or crop tops allowed in any area.”

According to the activity center’s handbook, t-shirts or tank tops must cover the torso, including the mid-drift and rib cage. Last fall, students asked if they could wear them, so management decided to relax the policy on a trial run basis. ULM says the relaxed approach led to some complaints, so the school decided to enforce the original dress code policy, for now.

“There are some young women that have communicated, they did not file a formal complaint, but they communicated that they felt uncomfortable because people were taking pictures,” said Dr. Valerie Fields.

Fields said since no formal complaint was filed, they couldn’t investigate the situation. Instead, the activity center management decided to enforce the handbook and put up signs throughout the gym.

“If this attire is attracting unmerited or unwanted behavior then it is our best interest to move back to our original policy,” said Fields.

However, sophomore Christina Collins said she knows plenty of people who prefer to wear a crop top or sports bra to the gym.

“I don’t wear any sports bras or crop tops when they work out but I know a lot of other girls do and that is their preference because they don’t like to be smothered by some clothing every time they work out,” said Collins.

Another student said he saw the signs last week.

“I’ve seen girls in there with crop tops and everything and it’s never bothered anyone, no one seems to have a problem with it so I don’t know why it was put up,” said freshman Ryan Laurence.

The director of the rec center, Brandon Bruscato, said their intention is to make every student feel comfortable while working out, and that the dress code applies to all genders.

“We want everyone that attends the activity center to feel comfortable and be in a comfortable safe, feel welcomed, and at this point, we felt that was the best option at the time,” said Bruscato.

Reverting to the original policy could be temporary. The student government and the campus activity presidents are joining forces to talk to students about how they feel about the dress code. After that, they will voice concerns and present a plan of action to Dr. Fields and Bruscato.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Thomas Chavers, 36, of West Monroe, and Dondurius Oshay Scott, 29, of Monroe.
NELA men get combined 26 years in prison for firearm possession
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him

Latest News

'Dean Z' the Ultimate Elvis Impersonator at the Monroe Civic Center!
‘Dean Z’ The Ultimate Elvis coming to Monroe, Vidalia
The Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere rolled out for its inaugural Mardi Gras parade on Saturday,...
As you hit the Mardi Gras parades, keep these things in mind
Steven Kelley - Source: OPSO
Man jailed on child sex charges gets 10 years in botched ‘murder-for-hire’
They competed in the OLAY HBCU STEM Queens competition.
Two GSU students are gracing the cover of Ebony Magazine