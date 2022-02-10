Controversy over ULM gym attire after complaints of people taking pictures

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The dress code at ULM’s activity center is sparking controversy. Last week, management posted signs in the gym saying “no sports bras or crop tops allowed in any area.”

According to the activity center’s handbook, t-shirts or tank tops must cover the torso, including the mid-drift and rib cage. Last fall, students asked if they could wear them, so management decided to relax the policy on a trial run basis. ULM says the relaxed approach led to some complaints, so the school decided to enforce the original dress code policy, for now.

“There are some young women that have communicated, they did not file a formal complaint, but they communicated that they felt uncomfortable because people were taking pictures,” said Dr. Valerie Fields.

Fields said since no formal complaint was filed, they couldn’t investigate the situation. Instead, the activity center management decided to enforce the handbook and put up signs throughout the gym.

“If this attire is attracting unmerited or unwanted behavior then it is our best interest to move back to our original policy,” said Fields.

However, sophomore Christina Collins said she knows plenty of people who prefer to wear a crop top or sports bra to the gym.

“I don’t wear any sports bras or crop tops when they work out but I know a lot of other girls do and that is their preference because they don’t like to be smothered by some clothing every time they work out,” said Collins.

Another student said he saw the signs last week.

“I’ve seen girls in there with crop tops and everything and it’s never bothered anyone, no one seems to have a problem with it so I don’t know why it was put up,” said freshman Ryan Laurence.

The director of the rec center, Brandon Bruscato, said their intention is to make every student feel comfortable while working out, and that the dress code applies to all genders.

“We want everyone that attends the activity center to feel comfortable and be in a comfortable safe, feel welcomed, and at this point, we felt that was the best option at the time,” said Bruscato.

Reverting to the original policy could be temporary. The student government and the campus activity presidents are joining forces to talk to students about how they feel about the dress code. After that, they will voice concerns and present a plan of action to Dr. Fields and Bruscato.

