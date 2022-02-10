Arkansas State Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting that sent a Jonesboro police officer to the hospital and left another man dead.

Jayden J. Prunty, 22, of Jonesboro died at a local hospital Wednesday night following a shooting in the 200-block of Spruce Street.

According to ASP, an officer who has not been identified, “encountered” Prunty around 10:30 p.m. near the Warren Street intersection.

“A struggle between the officer and Prunty occurred, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the two,” ASP said in a Thursday morning news release.

Both the officer and Prunty were taken to a local hospital. Prunty was later pronounced dead. ASP said the officer “sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”

Special agents with ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division collected evidence from the scene and are continuing to investigate. Their investigation file will be turned over to the Craighead County prosecuting attorney who will determine if the officer’s use of deadly force was consistent with state law.

As of Thursday morning, the Jonesboro Police Department had released no information on the suspect’s condition or identity.

It has asked ASP to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

