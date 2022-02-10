Advertisement

Arkansas State Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting that sent a Jonesboro police officer to the hospital and left another man dead.

Jayden J. Prunty, 22, of Jonesboro died at a local hospital Wednesday night following a shooting in the 200-block of Spruce Street.

According to ASP, an officer who has not been identified, “encountered” Prunty around 10:30 p.m. near the Warren Street intersection.

“A struggle between the officer and Prunty occurred, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the two,” ASP said in a Thursday morning news release.

Both the officer and Prunty were taken to a local hospital. Prunty was later pronounced dead. ASP said the officer “sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”

Special agents with ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division collected evidence from the scene and are continuing to investigate. Their investigation file will be turned over to the Craighead County prosecuting attorney who will determine if the officer’s use of deadly force was consistent with state law.

Multiple law enforcement officers on scene of a shooting involving a Jonesboro Police officer near Spruce and Warren north of downtown

Posted by Region 8 News on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

As of Thursday morning, the Jonesboro Police Department had released no information on the suspect’s condition or identity.

It has asked ASP to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Thomas Chavers, 36, of West Monroe, and Dondurius Oshay Scott, 29, of Monroe.
NELA men get combined 26 years in prison for firearm possession
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Steven Kelley - Source: OPSO
Man jailed on child sex charges gets 10 years in botched ‘murder-for-hire’
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave

Latest News

Ronald Greene
Gov. Edwards issues statement on La. House committee to investigate death of Ronald Greene
FILE - This May 10, 2019, file photo, provided by the Louisiana State Police shows blood stains...
Lawmakers launch ‘all levels’ probe into Ronald Greene death
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
Louisiana Speaker of the House, Clay Schexnayder announced Thursday, Feb. 10 that a select...
Louisiana Speaker of the House announces select committee to investigate Ronald Greene case