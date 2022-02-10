21-year-old Ruston woman arrested after roommate found dead

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Ruston say they’ve arrested a 21-year-old on a charge of second-degree murder after her roommate was found dead on Wednesday.

According to Ruston police, they responded to a call on Feb. 9, 2022, around 7:50 a.m.

“They went to 2301 Timberline Court (North Village Apartments) in reference to a call of an unresponsive person.

“Upon arrival, officers made contact with 21-year-old Dekeisha Johnson who directed them to her roommate lying unresponsive inside of the apartment.

“The unresponsive female was given medical attention on the scene, and transported to Northern Louisiana Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival. The unresponsive female would later be identified as 21- year-old Etavia Yvette Davis of Monroe.

“After the initial investigation and in further questioning Johnson, an arrest warrant was issued for Dekisha Johnson for Second Degree Murder. Johnson has been booked on the aforementioned charge at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.”

