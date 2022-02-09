Zoo Buddy: This snake plays dead!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This small snake is known for its hog-like snout, which is actually a modified scale. The Western Hognose Snake is in the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo’s education department.

“He loves frogs, toads, stuff like that. These guys tend to be referred to as venomous. They’re rear-fanged, so although they do have venom, he’s not a concern for people. His venom is for the amphibians that he does eat and so even if he were to bite me - which they’re extremely docile - I would not be envenomated,” says Danny Spinks, Education Curator at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo.

He says they do look like pygmy rattlesnakes, so people might think they’re dangerous at first glance. Spinks says it’s important to have this snake in the education department to teach people about the differences between snakes.

A lot of people tend to be afraid of snakes, but they say the animals won’t actually bite you unless provoked.

“Snakes tend to want to spend most of their energy on actually getting food and eating food, and for the large part, snakes cannot really eat us, so they’re not going to spend that energy to come after us,” explains Spinks.

“His physiology actually helps him dig in the dirt or move around the leaves so he’s very easy to identify,” says Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo. “But when you see this little guy, you can identify him pretty quickly by his face. You know, let him be, let him scurry off so that he can do his job in taking care of the amphibian population and be part of his ecosystem.”

Spinks says Western Hognose snakes could be found here, but you’re more likely to find an Eastern Hognose snake in our neck of the woods.

A fun fact about this guy, though, is he can play dead!

“They actually have a lot of different behaviors that allow them to fend off the predators,” says Spinks. “They go from being extremely aggressive as far as flattening out their neck and hissing, making themselves appear to be like a cobra, to rolling over and playing dead!”

For events, like birthday parties, you can request to have this guy attend. Otherwise, you’ll be able to see him when zookeepers are taking him on a stroll.

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

