Woman goes missing in McCurtain County

She was driving a white 2018 Buick Encore with Choctaw plate CH7-5760
MISSING: Alyssa Walker-Donaldson stands 5'2" tall, weighs 130 pounds and was driving a white 2018 Buick Encore with Choctaw plate CH7-5760.
MISSING: Alyssa Walker-Donaldson stands 5'2" tall, weighs 130 pounds and was driving a white 2018 Buick Encore with Choctaw plate CH7-5760.(Source: McCurtain County, Okla., Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen and Tayler Davis
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — A woman went missing Saturday, Feb. 5.

Her family reported her disappearance about 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.

Now McCurtain County, Okla., authorities are asking for help finding her.

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, stands 5′2″ tall, weighs 130 pounds and was driving a white 2018 Buick Encore with Choctaw plate CH7-5760, according to a Facebook post Monday, Feb. 7 by the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office.

She last was seen Saturday, Feb. 5 leaving The Watering Hole in the 8900 block of U.S. Highway 259 in Hochatown and going to Chiggers Bar, which is slightly more than a mile north on Stevens Gap Road.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Walker-Donaldson to call the Sheriff’s Office at (580) 286-3331.

