Advertisement

WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday. (Source: U.S. COAST GUARD)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SITKA, Ala. (CNN) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday.

The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of Juneau.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the fishermen were unable to stop the flooding on their 40-foot vessel, so a rescue swimmer advised them to abandon the ship.

A helicopter was able to hoist them to safety.

Severe winds were reportedly the greatest challenge during the rescue.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video shows Budget Inn on fire in Vidalia, La. Video Credit: Andy Moon
UPDATE: Ferriday man arrested in connection to fire at motel in Vidalia
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Las Vegas police ID’d Saints’ Alvin Kamara as felony suspect before Pro Bowl
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Dept. announces $3.6B cryptocurrency seizure, 2 arrests
Skyjacker Suspensions receives Louisiana Economic Development's Lantern Award for Northeast...
Skyjacker Suspension receives Louisiana Economic Development’s Lantern Award

Latest News

Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at...
Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.
The out-of-control patrol car bumped into the deputy.
VIDEO: Officers leaps aside after Tesla on autopilot sends cruiser hurtling their way
The out-of-control patrol car bumped into the deputy.
VIDEO: Officers jump to safety after cruiser careens toward them
Baby formula is the latest item that stores can't keep stocked on shelves.
Baby formula shortage has some families scrambling