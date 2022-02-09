Mother of murdered Baton Rouge teen believes key to curbing violence starts with better parenting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Department of Justice will meet with some of the top leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish this week to brainstorm new ways to tackle crime.

This is the latest in a series of meetings that they hope will reduce gun violence, but some people believe the answer goes beyond what the police can do.

“I just wish that this was just a bad nightmare. I just wish that every single day that someone could just pinch me and tell me this isn’t true,” said Takeshia Dixon.

19-year-old Jamone Williams, Jr. was a standout student and basketball star at Cristo Rey High School.

In September 2021, Williams’ life was cut short when police say another teenager shot and killed him.

As a lasting memory of her son, Takeshia Dixon’s daughter gifted her a special bear that plays Williams saying the words, “Thanks mom. I love you so much”.

“I should not have to bury my son. My son should be burying me,” said Dixon.

Williams’ murder highlights a troubling trend in Baton Rouge, and it’s one the city’s top leaders hope to fix with some help.

However, this mom has little faith.

“It’s confusing and baffling because I don’t know all the answers,” said Dixon.

In order for change to happen, Dixon feels our local judges should hand down harsher penalties to juveniles committing violent crimes.

“If you want to commit adult crimes, you should do adult time,” said Dixon.

But the real key Dixon said starts at home.

“Community got to step up, parents have to step up. We have to play our part too,” said Dixon.

She said community policing is a great resource and she supports the efforts of BRPD, but she believes these parents have to get involved to break the cycle.

“We are not our kid’s friends. We are there to be supportive, we are there to give them guidance, we’re there to make sure they become successful in life,” said Dixon. “If we don’t start doing it, then who else?”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.