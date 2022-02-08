Advertisement

Students walk out, protest removal of chocolate milk from school lunch menu

Students in California walked out of class to rally outside, protesting the district’s decision to remove chocolate milk from the lunch menu. (Source: KCRA)
By Emily Van de Riet and Jason Marks
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCRA) - There was a mass student protest at a school in California on Friday over an issue near and dear to their hearts – chocolate milk.

The students of Sierra Vista K-8 School, which is southwest of Sacramento, walked out of class to rally outside, protesting the district’s decision to remove chocolate milk from the lunch menu due to its high sugar content.

Students say they were caught off guard by the district’s decision and quickly organized to take action.

A district official says a compromise was reached – chocolate milk will return for one day every other week.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video shows Budget Inn on fire in Vidalia, La. Video Credit: Andy Moon
UPDATE: Ferriday man arrested in connection to fire at motel in Vidalia
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
A woman fell to her death in West Palm Beach, Florida, when a drawbridge opened as she was...
Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge
WANTED: Kendrick Cox, 30, of the 100 block of Cherie Loop in Natchitoches, is wanted on a...
2nd murder suspect is ‘armed and dangerous’; both accused of killing man found dead in pond
Ky'Mario Coleman, 19
Monroe police investigate South 7th St. shooting and robbery

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 ‘violent insurrection’
Watauga County authorities said interviews with Billy Wayne Davis, a Georgia inmate, helped...
Georgia inmate helps North Carolina authorities solve 50-year-old triple homicide
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
In Arbery death case, possible jurors question hate crimes
A worker carries a large parcel at the United States Postal Service sorting and processing...
House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Appeals court rules in Biden’s favor on abortion referrals