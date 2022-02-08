Skyjacker Suspension receives Louisiana Economic Development’s Lantern Award

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe-based Skyjacker Suspensions has received the Louisiana Economic Development’s Lantern Award for the Northeast Louisiana area. The award spotlights manufacturing companies that are active in the community and have seen growth in their business.

The company was founded in 1974 by Lonnie McCurry Sr. as a hobby in his garage. The company has seen major growth in the past three years.

The current president, Lonnie McCurry Jr. says they are honored to be recognized with the award.

“We’re really excited to receive this award and to be a part of this community as it’s got a lot of growth plans coming up. This will allow us to continue to expand. We’re completing a new building right now. We’ll add more employees into that building, already have plans to maybe go across the street and add more as we can continue to grow,” said McCurry.

Their expansion is set to be complete this year and will announce how many people they are looking to hire in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.